More drugs seized at Rosslare Europort as well as counterfeit items

Over 160 thousand euro worth of drugs has been seized in Rosslare Europort and Dublin

Revenue officers discovered 4 point 6 kilos of herbal cannabis and other drugs during parcel searches over the past week.

A man in his 30s was also arrested after nearly 1 kilo of cocaine was found when officers searched a passenger who had arrived from France.

He’s since appeared before the courts.

46 counterfeit items, including brands like Adidas and Canada Goose, were also seized over the course of the past week.

