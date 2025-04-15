More Frustration over Wexford’s lack of Mental Health Services

A wave of frustration and emotional testimonies echoed through Wexford this week as mental health advocates, local councillors, and community members called out the government’s persistent failure to provide adequate mental health services in the region.

Long-time mental health campaigner & Councillor, Raymond Shannon, alongside Councillors John Dwyer and Leonard Kelly, spoke candidly to Alan Corcoran about the daily challenges faced by individuals and families in Wexford due to critical gaps in mental health care. From children left without access to specialists, to adults forced to travel long distances for emergency care, their message was clear: the system is broken.

With a population of over 160,000, Wexford has no inpatient mental health beds and no 24/7 crisis services. Mental health nurses are only available Monday to Friday, 9 to 5, leaving those in crisis overnight or on weekends with no support other than a referral to adult psychiatry—regardless of age.

“Only last week I was told that child and adolescent mental health doctors are no longer seeing children in Wexford General Hospital,” Raymond Shannon said. “Instead, kids are now left to be seen by out-of-hours adult psychiatry services. It’s not fair and it’s not right.”

The only option for many families is to travel over an hour to Waterford for assessment—a journey that is often impossible due to emotional distress, lack of transport, or financial hardship.

Raymond shared his personal experience, recalling how he had to bring his 18-year-old son, now 22, to Waterford multiple times during mental health crises. “The last time, he had to be transported by ambulance because he wasn’t safe to travel by car. That’s how bad it’s gotten.”

According to Cllr. John Dwyer, people are falling through the cracks because emergency departments are not equipped to handle mental health crises. “A&E is for physical injuries—breaks, cuts, burns. Most doctors and nurses aren’t trained to handle someone in severe mental distress. We need a diversion program that ensures people get immediate counselling support instead of being left waiting in A&E.”

He proposed a motion calling on the Minister for Health to introduce such a program, emphasizing that early intervention could save lives.

“We’ve all heard heartbreaking stories,” added Cllr. Leonard Kelly. “Young people self-harming, refusing school, self-medicating—these are warning signs we’re ignoring. If these issues are caught early, the outcomes can be dramatically improved.”

The HSE recently stated that creating a 24/7 acute mental health unit in Wexford would be “unsustainable”—a comment that drew heavy criticism from local representatives. Leonard Kelly argued that if the government is ruling out a dedicated mental health facility, it must clearly present an alternative plan.

“This issue has been used as a political football by multiple parties over the last decade,” he said. “Raymond has been advocating for this for over ten years. People need answers now—not more promises, not more delays.”

He pointed out that despite a €1.5 billion budget allocation for mental health services in Ireland last year, the southeast has yet to see meaningful improvements. “We’re constantly told funding is there. So where is it? It’s certainly not reaching the people of Wexford.”

All three advocates praised the work of community-based services like It’s Good to Talk and the former Talk to Tom initiative, which have provided a lifeline to many in the absence of government support.

“These voluntary groups are doing remarkable work—often unpaid—but they shouldn’t have to carry this burden alone,” said John Dwyer. “Without them, the suicide rate would be far, far higher.”

As the motion goes before the council chamber, the message from Wexford is one of unity and urgency. People are demanding more than sympathy—they’re demanding solutions.

“There’s not a person in that room who hasn’t lost someone to suicide,” Cllr. Dwyer concluded. “Had there been an intervention process, those stories might have ended differently. We need to do better—for the people of Wexford, and for every person in this country who needs help and is met with silence.”

If You or Someone You Know Is Struggling:

Please consider reaching out to one of the following support services:

Samaritans : 116 123 – Available 24/7

Pieta House : 1800 247 247 – Suicide and self-harm crisis service

It’s Good to Talk (Wexford) : Local counselling and mental health support – Home

Childline: 1800 66 66 66 – For children and young people

Related