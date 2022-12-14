A total of €6.74 million has been given to Town and renewal schemes across Wexford since 2016

This year €984,000 goes to three Wexford Projects. In a slight change to previous years, the funding been awarded to larger scale projects. These projects require significant funding to ensure that they are seen through to fruition.

The projects are €500,000 for Duncannon to restore and develop the historic Duncannon Fort

Enniscorthy Wellbeing and Activity Garden receives €234,000 for the development of the outdoor activity green space for the public.

And €250,000 to Rosslare for the Delivery of a Community and Enterprise Resource Centre/Hub in Rosslare Harbour and Europort. This money aims to address an urgent deficit in multiuse community/enterprise facilities in this village and hinterland.

Each of these projects will deliver massive scope for immediate and future development for the area in terms of tourism, business and enterprise, health and wellbeing and enhancing the community as a whole.

Today’s funding will bring to €6,740925 in Wexford Towns and Villages since the introduction of the programme in 2016. It is managed on behalf of the Department by the local authorities, and the programme is funded under Project Ireland 2040. The Scheme is targeted at towns and villages with a population of 10,000 or less and all projects funded under the Scheme must be completed within a 12 to 18 month period.