More job losses in Wexford Town as New Look closes it’s doors

Fashion retailer New Look is to exit Ireland and its 347 workers around the country are facing redundancy. The Wexford store is located on 18 North Main Street, Wexford Town with a large number of employees now set to lose their jobs.

New Look first entered the Irish market in 2003 and operates a network of 26 stores across the Republic of Ireland.

New Look Retailers Ireland Ltd today sought the appointment of provisional liquidators as it sought to wind down its Irish operations following several years of sustained losses and challenging market conditions.

The company says employees were notified immediately and more engagement will take place in the coming days. A majority of its stores are of small to medium size, employing an average of 12-13 staff per store.

A clearance sale will take place at New Look shops around the country on Sunday.Irish customers will still be able to access New Look collections through retailers like ASOS and Very.

