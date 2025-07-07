More people in the south east region are facing delays when it comes to cancer treatment, despite the need for rapid care.

The HSE’s monthly target is to treat 90 per cent of patients within 15 days.

An investigation published by the Journal.ie has found between January and April of this year, less than 70 per cent of patients were treated within this timeframe.

The three hospitals were University hospital waterford, St.Luke’s Rathgar, and St.Luke’s Kilkenny

Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson, David Cullinane says these treatments are time-sensitive and action must be taken

