More than 2.7 million euro worth of contraband has been seized during operations in Rosslare Europort, Louth, Dublin, and the midlands

1.9 million euro worth of tobacco products was found after Revenue officers and Gardaí stopped and searched a commercial vehicle in County Louth.

A man in his 40s has been questioned in connection with that seizure.

33 kilos of herbal cannabis, 55 kilos of edibles and other drugs, counterfeit goods and 6 weapons were also seized in recent days.

