More Wexford Schools To Benefit From School Meals

Ten more schools across County Wexford are to provide hot meals under the hot school meals programme starting this month

The Hot School Meals Programme, which began as a small pilot in just 30 schools, now covers 2,850 primary schools nationwide and is providing hot meals to over 475,000 children.

The 10 Wexford schools added to the programme are: Shielbeggan Convent,
Carrigduff National School,
Scoil Náisiúnta Treasa Naofa,
Scoil Náisiúnta Caislean Dochraill,
St Garvans National School,
Scoil Náisiúnta Olibheir Beannuithe,
St Marys National School,
Scoil Náisiúnta Coill An Iarainn,
Davidstown Primary School and Scoil Náisiúnta Raithin.

Minister James Browne has welcomed the announcement and is encouraging primary schools which have not signed up yet to consider participating in the scheme.

