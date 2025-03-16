Motorcyclist dies following a crash near Taghmon.

A motorist in Wexford has died following a road crash yesterday evening.

The single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle occurred near Taghmon at Poulpeasty at approximately 6.50.

The man in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

There were no other injuries.

The road at Poulpastey remains closed this morning to facilitate a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

