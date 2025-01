Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road collision in Barntown yesterday evening.

The road has since re-opened following a preliminary examination of the scene

The motorcyclist, a male in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination will take place.

