A Motorist in Co Wexford was caught driving 177 km per hour in a 100 Zone over the weekend

Gorey Roads Policing Unit detected the vehicle travelling on Saturday near Enniscorthy.

The novice driver was stopped and failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested and brought to Enniscorthy Garda Station, where further testing confirmed he was over the legal alcohol limit.

He has been charged to appear in court for offences including dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

