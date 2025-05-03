Motorist Clocked at 166 km/hr on New Ross Bypass as Gardaí Continue Bank Holiday Road Safety Campaign

Motorists in county Wexford are being reminded to stay alert, avoid distractions, and take regular breaks to ensure safe journeys this May Bank Holiday weekend.

The advice comes following the switching on of a new static speed camera on the R772 in Gorey as Gardaí step up enforcement measures for the busy weekend.

Yesterday (Friday), the Wexford Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle travelling on the New Ross bypass at 166km/hr in a 100 zone, from over 782 metres away, using new top of the range speed detection equipment.

The driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested and charged following the detection.

