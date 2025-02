A motorist has been clocked doing 97km/h in an 80km/h Zone on the R772, at Clovass, Enniscorthy,

It comes as Motorists are being reminded of the dangers of speeding, as another National Slowdown Day gets underway.

There have been 24 road deaths so far this year – a drop of 12 on the same time last year – but Gardaí say the number is still too high.

A dedicated speed enforcement operation will remain in place nationwide until 7am tomorrow.

