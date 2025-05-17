Motorists advised to allow extra time for their journeys ahead of busy sporting day in Wexford Town

Wexford Gardaí are advising motorists to take care and to be patient on the roads over the coming hours, this (Saturday) afternoon.

The call comes ahead of a busy day of sporting action in the town, as Wexford Racecourse hosts a meeting from just after 2pm, while the Wexford Senior Hurlers take on Offaly at Chadwicks Wexford Park from 5pm.

Large traffic volumes and delays are expected in and around Wexford Town, and motorists are being advised to give themselves extra time to complete their journeys.

Wexford Sergeant Niall Maher had this advice for motorists:

“We would just like to appeal to all motorists in and around Wexford town this evening, to be patient and to be paying attention while traveling on the roads. We have a lot of activities in around Wexford town with matches and with horse racing and with a lot of activities around. So we would just appeal to all motorists to be patient and to hopefully enjoy a wonderful afternoon.”

