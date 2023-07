A five vehicle collision has occurred at the Whitford Hotel roundabout. Wexford GardaĆ­ have confirmed the incident happened shortly after 8:30am this morning.

The collision happened on the N25 Duncannon Roundabout.

Emergency services are on scene and motorists are being advised to avoid the area and surrounding areas as there will be long delays for some time.

More details as we get them this morning.