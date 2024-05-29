Multiple sports organisations, their members and athletes across Co. Wexford look set to benefit from record sports capital funding

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin T.D., and Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, Thomas Byrne T.D., have today announced at least €250m in funding under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

The recently negotiated National Development Plan, confirmed by Minister Paschal Donohoe T.D., has facilitated this largest-ever investment in sports facilities across the country.

The funding available represents a 50% increase on the funding allocated in early 2022 under the 2020 round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme. It should mean positive allocation decisions for all valid applications under the 2023 Programme.

Since 1998, more than 13,000 projects have benefited from sports capital funding, bringing the total allocations in that time to approximately €1.15 billion. It is generally accepted that the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme has transformed the sporting landscape of Ireland with improvements in the quality and quantity of sporting facilities in virtually every village, town and city.

Today’s announcement follows the confirmation made earlier this month by Ministers Martin and Byrne that over €26m in equipment-only grants had been awarded to over 900 sports groups. This represented the largest-ever allocation of equipment-only grants under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme to date which will be of practical benefit to multiple sports organisations, their members and athletes across Ireland.

Minister Martin said:

“I am delighted to have secured the largest ever allocation for the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme. This is great news for sporting organisations throughout the country, their members and athletes. As a Government we have committed to 60% overall participation in sport by 2027. Today’s announcement takes us further along that journey as the funding confirmed, including over €26m for sports equipment earlier this month, will help to increase participation in a wide range of sports. As we look forward to the Olympics just around the corner today’s announcement is an important demonstration of the Government’s commitment to the sports sector and the communities that use the facilities to be funded. I look forward to announcing the sports clubs and organisations throughout the country who will get the funds.”

Minister Thomas Byrne said:

“I know that every club and sporting organisation who applied under the 2023 round of the Sports Capital Programme have been eagerly anticipating confirmation regarding their applications. Earlier this month I was pleased to confirm the equipment grants to organisations across the country and to over fifty sports and activities. Further individual allocations, including those for capital works and capital works with an equipment component, will be announced in the autumn. The funding confirmed today represents a 50% increase on the funding allocated under the 2020 round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme and it should mean positive allocation decisions for all valid applications under the current 2023 Programme. As a Government, we are delivering record budgets for sport, as we work to provide everyone, of every ability, with an opportunity to participate in sport and physical activity. I look forward to confirming individual allocations later in the year.”

