MURDER ACCUSED APPEARS IN COURT IN GOREY

A young man has been charged with the murder of another man in Enniscorthy on Thursday last.

Adrian Zelek, with an address at 63 Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy is charged with the murder of Michal Gladyszewski at 63 Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy, on Thursday, May 25.

Mister Zelek appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court yesterday.

The accused is further charged with obstructing a Garda and with assaulting a Garda at Enniscorthy Garda Station as well as two counts of attempting to escape from Enniscorthy Garda Station while in custody

Zelek is also further charged with producing a kitchen knife in the course of a dispute at a house in Westbury Woods, The Moyne, Enniscorthy

The court directed that the accused receive any medical and psychological support as deemed necessary while in custody.