Murrintown National School Named Green-Schools Regional Water School of the Year

Murrintown National School has been honoured as the Regional Water School of the Year in the primary school category at the recent An Taisce Green-Schools Awards held in Dublin. The award celebrates the school’s exceptional commitment to water conservation and environmental education.

The Green-Schools Awards, supported by Uisce Éireann for the twelfth consecutive year, recognise schools actively pursuing a Green Flag under the water theme. Murrintown NS stood out for its imaginative, student-led initiatives that have made a real impact both in the school and at home.

A standout effort was the Shower Time Challenge, where students encouraged their families to reduce water usage by taking shorter showers instead of baths. This initiative helped spark important family conversations about environmental responsibility and everyday sustainability.

In a further learning highlight, students visited the Mayglass Water Treatment Plant, gaining hands-on knowledge about clean water production and the importance of preserving this essential resource.

The school hosted an Action Day in June 2024 that combined environmental awareness with community engagement. Highlights included:

A coffee morning fundraiser supporting a water charity active in Africa.

Art sessions across all classes, where students created sea creatures from recycled materials – artwork that now decorates the school as a visual reminder of ocean conservation.

A “No Energy” afternoon for junior classes, with outdoor learning and devices switched off.

A school clean-up led by senior students.

A student pledge campaign, encouraging daily eco-friendly habits like turning off taps and recycling.

Cathy Baxter, Director of Education at An Taisce, praised the school’s impact:

“These young people are leading by example and showing that real environmental change begins in our schools and communities. We’re so proud of their efforts and inspired by their impact.”

Geoffrey Bourke, Head of Customer Operations at Uisce Éireann, added: