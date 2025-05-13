My Little Library Book Bags Now Available From Wexford Library

My Little Library Book Bag is now Available from Wexford Library for all School Starting Children

Each My Little Library Book Bag contains:

A book on starting school and a second book on making friends or being comfortable to be yourself

Their very own special “My Little Library” cardholder

A range of resources for parents/children to support the transition to primary school, including a copy of Rufus Handwashing Storybook

Book Bags are available in Irish or in English

The My Little Library Book Bag initiative is a collaboration between libraries, the Department of Rural and community Development and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth as part of the First 5 Strategy

