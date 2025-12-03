Mysterious Beam of Light Over Wexford’s Sky

A strange beam of light was visible in the sky early this morning, puzzling onlookers and weather experts alike. The unusual light was first reported around 5:30 AM, with sightings primarily in Wexford but also extending to the Isle of Man, parts of the UK and other locations in Ireland.

Weather expert Alan O’Reilly, who received multiple reports and images of the event, described the light as a sharp beam cutting across the sky, lasting for about 30 minutes.

Initially, the Carlow Weather Man speculated that the light might have been caused by a contrail or a reflection from the nearly full moon, but he ruled this out as the moon had already set an hour prior and the light appeared too sharp to be related to moonlight.

The phenomenon, which has left many puzzled, has sparked discussions online, with photos shared widely on social media.

O’Reilly is calling on any budding astronomers in Wexford to help explain the phenomenon, as no clear answer has been found yet.

He mentioned that some light pillars—natural optical effects caused by ice crystals in the atmosphere—might be involved, though even these are often mysterious and not fully understood.

The mystery continues….

