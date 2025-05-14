National Bike Week: RSA Urges Road Users to Keep Cyclists Safe

With more people walking, running, and especially cycling during the fine weather, National Bike Week comes with an important message: respect and safety on the roads.

David Martin of the Road Safety Authority (RSA) says two key groups need to take action—drivers and cyclists. For drivers, the RSA is asking for patience and proper distance: leave at least 1 metre when overtaking a cyclist in areas under 50 km/h, and 1.5 metres in faster zones. These precautions can save lives, especially since cyclists can swerve unexpectedly to avoid potholes or uneven surfaces.

Sadly, the stats are alarming—nine cyclists are killed on Irish roads each year, and over 250 suffer serious injuries.

But it’s not just drivers who need to be careful. Cyclists are urged to wear helmets, use lights, and make themselves visible with fluorescent or reflective clothing. “Think of your helmet like any other protective gear,” Martin says. “Make sure it fits properly and meets safety standards.”

More safety tips and resources for National Bike Week are available at www.rsa.ie and on the RSA’s social media pages.

https://www.rsa.ie/

Related