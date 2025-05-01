National Broadband Rollout Nears Completion in Wexford

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) is making significant strides in bringing high-speed fibre broadband to Wexford, with works now underway to connect nearly 3,100 homes, farms, and businesses in the Hollyfort area, including the rural surrounds of Gorey, Coolgreany, and Ardamine.

This is part of the €88 million investment under the National Broadband Plan, which aims to deliver reliable internet speeds of at least 500Mbps to 24,000 premises across the county.

Currently, over 19,700 premises in Wexford can already access or pre-order fibre broadband, with thousands already connected in areas such as Fethard-on-Sea, New Ross, and Wexford town. NBI encourages residents to check their Eircode on nbi.ie to see when they can expect to be connected and sign up for the latest updates on the rollout.

Related