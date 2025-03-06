National Tree Week 2025 Returns with Calendar of Free Activities Across Communities in Wexford

Minister Michael Healy-Rae joined Imelda Hurley, Chief Executive of Coillte, Cormac Downey, President of the National Tree Council and Éanna Ní Lamhna, National Tree Council in Merrion Square, Dublin, to launch National Tree Week 2025 which runs from Sunday 9th to Sunday 16th March nationwide. An initiative of the National Tree Council of Ireland, proudly supported by Coillte, the semi-state forestry company, National Tree Week is an annual week-long celebration to highlight the vital role Ireland’s trees, forests, and woodlands play in building a greener, more sustainable future for all.

Coillte will once again donate 150,000 native tree saplings to schools and community groups across the country, reinforcing its commitment to Ireland’s natural landscape and the importance of trees as a renewable and sustainable resource.

Planting Trees, Growing Together is the theme of this year’s National Tree Week which will see a diverse programme of free events taking place across the country, encouraging people of all ages to learn more about the importance of trees and forests.

Event Programme Highlights:

Forest Walks and Tree Planting Events : Local groups and schools are encouraged to participate in planting saplings and exploring their local forests.

: Local groups and schools are encouraged to participate in planting saplings and exploring their local forests. Workshops and Talks: Topics range from ‘Trees of the Phoenix Park’, to Basic Early Native Tree Maintenance to new Apps for measuring tree height.

Ahead of National Tree Week 2025, Coillte launched a nationwide photography competition for primary schools encouraging students and teachers to explore nature and capture their favourite trees and outdoor spaces. With entries received from across the country, showcasing the creativity of young nature enthusiasts, the winning schools will enjoy a class trip to Beyond the Trees Avondale, featuring the spectacular Treetop Walk and Viewing Tower at Coillte’s Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow. This year’s winners are:

Junior Infants, St. Laurence O’Toole’s National School, Roundwood, Co. Wicklow

Junior and Senior Infants, Union Hall Mixed National School, Skibbereen, Co. Cork

Rang a Trí, Scoil Naomh Breandán, Annaghdown, Co. Galway

Senior Infants and First Class, Scoil Mhuire, Glenties, Co. Donegal

Michael Healy-Rae T.D., Minister of State for Forestry, Farm Safety and Horticulture said, “I want to commend Coillte and the Tree Council of Ireland on this initiative. Planting trees and spending time in forests is so very beneficial for our health and well-being and fosters community spirit. I will shortly launch the Neighbourwood Scheme which also supports and enhances the amenity value of local woodlands”

Cormac Downey, President of the Tree Council of Ireland said, National Tree Week is all about celebrating the benefits that trees and forests deliver for us. This year’s theme, “Planting Trees, Growing Together” is especially important, inviting communities across the nation to come together to appreciate the beauty and crucial importance of Ireland’s trees. There will be events happening right across the country during National Tree Week this year, so be sure not to miss out!”

Imelda Hurley, CEO, Coillte, said, “Since first partnering with this initiative, Coillte has donated nearly one million trees to National Tree Week for planting in communities all over Ireland. As part of our ongoing support, this year, we have donated 150,000 saplings to the National Tree Council to be planted in communities across the country. National Tree Week is about encouraging everyone to appreciate the beauty of trees and forests and their many benefits for society including for climate, nature, wood and people. Over many years, Coillte has supported National Tree Week’s objective to educate and promote the importance of trees to the public and we are proud to continue that work this year.”

Community groups planning events in their local area can register their event with the Tree Council at www.treecouncil.ie .

