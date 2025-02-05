National Youth Council of Ireland calling on young people in Wexford to apply to be Local Champions

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) is calling on young people aged 18–29 in Wexford to apply to be Local Champions, as part of programme that supports young people to speak up for youth work and make a difference in their communities.

Now in its third year, the programme supported by Community Foundation Ireland, has helped young people across Ireland develop advocacy skills, share their experiences, and influence decision-makers. But so far, no one from Wexford has taken part—so young people here are missing out.

As they expand the programme in 2025, NYCI wants to make sure that young people from Wexford have the chance to take part, learn new skills, and highlight the importance of youth work in their local area.

Why get involved?

As a Local Champion, you will gain hands-on experience of how politics works, learn how to speak up for issues that matter to you, and build confidence in public speaking and advocacy. You’ll also have the chance to show the impact of youth work in your community and connect with other young people who are passionate about making a difference, explained Grace McManus, Policy and Campaigns Manager at NYCI.

Ms McManus, encouraged young people in Wexford to apply:

“Local Champions from all over Ireland have already met with politicians, shared their experiences, and helped push for better support for youth work. But we haven’t had anyone from Wexford yet, which means local youth voices aren’t being heard. With Minister James Browne recently appointed as Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, now is the time to get involved and make sure youth work in this area gets the recognition it deserves.”

Franek, a Local Champion from Carlow-Kilkenny, shared his positive experience: “The Local Champions program has allowed me to develop skills that no other youth program or group has over many years. It’s unique workshops and training days allowed me to become more confident in my lobbying skills and being able to consult TD’s about issues that matter the most to me and the youth of Ireland.”

For anyone interested in learning new skills and expanding your network whilst working for an increase of funding for youth work in Ireland, I couldn’t recommend the LC more!”.”

Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of Community Foundation Ireland, added:

“The Local Champions network is giving young people a platform to share their voices and show how youth work changes lives. We hope to see young people from Wexford getting involved in 2025. These empowered young voices are essential for Community Foundation Ireland is to achieve its mission of Equality For All in Thriving Communities. On behalf of all our partners, including our philanthropists and supporters, I want to wish every success to all future Local Champions.”

Apply now

Applications are now open and will close on 14 February 2025.

For more details and to apply, visit: https://www.youth.ie/articles/applications-now-open-become-a-local-champion/

