Navigating Back-to-School Anxiety in the Digital Age

As the new school year approaches, many children and teens experience back-to-school anxiety — often silently. Whether it’s academic pressure, social stress, or the challenge of starting at a new school, the transition can be tough. And in today’s hyper-connected digital world, this stress is frequently amplified by screen time, social media, and the constant comparison culture they bring.

To explore how caregivers & educators can better support young people during this time, I spoke with Netty Bowie, a child and adolescent psychotherapist.

In our conversation, she shed light on the common signs of school-related anxiety — from physical symptoms like headaches and sleep issues to emotional changes like irritability or withdrawal. She also offered insights on the unique challenges posed by smartphones, and why boundaries around screen time are essential for young people’s wellbeing.

Netty also explained how parents can begin difficult conversations, spot red flags early, and model healthy digital habits — without turning it into a power struggle. Encouraging open communication, making small changes like phone-free dinners, and offering real-world experiences to build confidence were just some of her practical tips.

As Netty reminds us, the goal isn’t to eliminate anxiety entirely — it’s to create a supportive environment where young people feel seen, heard, and safe enough to share what’s on their minds. And when needed, reaching out for external support — such as a school counsellor or therapist — can make all the difference.

🎧 Listen back to the full conversation with Netty Bowie here:

Related