Nearly 845,000 People in Ireland Struggling to Meet Basic Standard of Living

In a stark revelation, recent figures show that up to 845,000 people in Ireland are struggling to achieve a basic standard of living.

For many, the concept of a “basic standard of living” may seem subjective, but according to Social Justice Ireland, it encompasses essential needs that everyone should be able to afford. These include basic necessities like heating your home, having access to proper meals, and replacing worn-out shoes or coats. In a country like Ireland, where the weather can be damp and cold, having the ability to stay warm and comfortable is considered essential, and yet, these basics are beyond the reach of many.

The report brings into focus how people are unable to afford these necessities, despite Ireland’s economic prosperity.

Research & Policy Analyst with Social Justice Ireland Susanne Rogers spoke in depth to Alan Corcoran about these disturbing figures:

When asked about the specific challenges people are facing, Susanne provided a sobering overview of deprivation statistics. These include:

Unable to afford to keep your home warm.

Unable to afford a proper meal.

Unable to replace worn-out shoes or buy a new warm coat.

Unable to afford a night out in the last fortnight.

Unable to afford basic clothing or new furniture.

One of the most concerning aspects of the current situation is the rising cost of living. The value of people’s income is rapidly diminishing, and many are now faced with difficult choices: whether to heat their homes or buy food, or whether to buy shoes for their children or pay for utilities.

Even those with full-time employment are often unable to meet basic needs because wages haven’t kept up with inflation. This is an unsettling reality in a country that is considered wealthy by global standards.

Social Justice Ireland is calling for a series of reforms to address the widespread deprivation. Key recommendations include:

Living Wage: Introducing a living wage to ensure people are paid enough to cover the cost of living and meet basic needs. Social Welfare Reform: Reforming the social welfare system to ensure that it is providing adequate support for those in need. Investment in Housing and Healthcare: Addressing the housing crisis and ensuring that healthcare is accessible for all, especially those in vulnerable groups.

Susanne stresses that while Ireland has made some progress, the government needs to take further action. For example, the basic levels of social welfare have not kept up with rising costs, and many people are struggling with high energy bills and supermarket prices. In 2025, reports show that many people are still in arrears with their utility bills, which is adding to the financial burden.

Despite the headlines celebrating budget surpluses and full employment, Susanne Rogers reminds us that there are pockets of poverty that need urgent attention. Households with one adult and children, those with long-term health issues or disabilities, and people removed from the labor force are the most vulnerable. These groups are often the ones left behind in the current economic boom.

