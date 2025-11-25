Neville Park Hotel Group Celebrates Major Wins at the South East Radio Hospitality Awards 2025

The Neville Park Hotel Group was honoured with several prestigious awards at the South East Radio Hospitality Awards 2025, held on November 17th at the Riverside Park Hotel. Across its three properties—Newtown Park Hotel, Riverside Park Hotel and Crown Quarter—the group secured five awards, recognising excellence in customer service, dining and hospitality leadership.

Newtown Park Hotel marked a standout year by winning Best Customer Service and Best New Establishment.

Meanwhile, Riverside Park Hotel celebrated the achievements of its team with Sales & Marketing Person of the Year, awarded to Millie Moore for her outstanding work in marketing and brand development. Additionally, the Prom Bar at Riverside Park Hotel was named Tourist Bar of the Year

At Crown Quarter, Jasper’s Restaurant was awarded Overall Restaurant of the Year for its innovative dining experience, known for its locally sourced produce and bold flavours. Head Chef Tony Carty expressed pride in the team’s dedication to delivering exceptional dining every day, calling the award an honour amidst Wexford’s many fine dining venues.

Colm Neville, Owner of the Neville Park Hotel Group, expressed immense pride in his teams: “These awards reflect the passion, care and dedication our staff bring to their work every day. To have all three hotels recognised on the same night is a true honour and we are grateful to our guests and the Wexford community for their continued support.”

The Neville Park Hotel Group congratulated all winners and finalists, thanking South East Radio for an unforgettable evening celebrating the best of local hospitality.

