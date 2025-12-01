New Battery Electric Vehicle registrations reach record level for 2025

Today, the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) released their official 252 new vehicle registration statistics for November.

New car registrations for November were down 25.2% (838) when compared to November 2024 (1,121). Registrations year to date are up 3.1% (124,680) on the same period last year (120,893).

The figures in Co. Wexford show this year 571 electric vehicles were registered compared to 427 in 2024. Meanwhile, in terms of new car registrations in Wexford the figures show in 2025, 2967 were registered compared to 2897 last year.

Nationally, light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) increased by 94.9% (1,035) compared to November last year (531). Year to date, LCVs are up 6.2% (32,476). Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) registrations are up 16.6% (112) compared to November 2024 (96). Year to date, HGVs are down 6.7% (2,653).

Imported Used Cars have seen a 28.4% (6,373) rise in November 2025, when compared to November 2024 (4,962). Year to date imports are up 14.4% (66,825) on 2024 (58,408).

In November 348 new electric cars (battery electric cars) were registered, which was 31.9% lower than the 511 registrations in November 2024. So far this year, 23,431 new electric cars have been registered, representing a 36.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024, when 17,164 electric cars were registered.

In the new car market share by engine type for 2025, Petrol cars continue as the new car market leader at 25.14%, followed by Hybrid (Petrol Electric) at 22.51%, Electric at 18.79%, Diesel at 17.1%, and Plug-in Electric Hybrid at 14.84%.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General, commented:

“November new car registrations declined by 25% when compared to the same month last year. With November being a quiet month for new car sales, year-to-date new car sales remain 3% ahead of 2024, with a total of 124,680 new cars registered. New battery-electric car registrations declined by 32% in November, when compared to November last year, but this has not undermined the overall BEV market. In fact, in 2025, we have now surpassed the previous record year of 2023 for BEV registrations. To the end of November 23,431 BEVs have been registered, a 37% increase on the same period last year and a 3% increase on 2023. This growth in new BEV registrations has been reflected in every county this year.



In the commercial vehicle sector, both light and heavy commercial vehicles experienced strong activity in November. Light Commercial Vehicle registrations are showing a 95% increase for the month and a 6% increase year-to-date. Heavy Goods Vehicle registrations saw a 17% increase in November, although registrations are 7% down on last year. With the end of the year fast approaching, the Industry’s focus will firmly be set towards its key selling period at the start of 2026, with generous new car incentives for customers across all brands and market segments on offer.”

