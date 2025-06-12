New campaign launched to assist with the ongoing recruitment of retained firefighters across Co. Wexford

The Minister for Housing Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD, has today, launched a national campaign to assist local authorities in the on-going recruitment of retained firefighters.

Fire and Rescue Services throughout Ireland have recruited and trained 562 new retained firefighters since September 2023. However, some fire stations still need additional firefighters and the NDFEM’s national campaign aims to supports local authorities in their recruitment efforts and to educate the public on the important role retained firefighters play in their communities.

Launching the campaign, Minister Browne emphasised:

“Although having other jobs, retained firefighters are fully trained and are there to protect life and property within our communities. Our campaign emphasises the commitment and courage of retained firefighters who often have other full or part-time jobs including mechanics, electricians, parents, retail workers, engineers, and factory workers.

“They are the people across our communities who are on-call to respond to a range of emergencies. And when the call comes, they are ready to drop whatever they are doing to help protect their community. I would encourage anyone who is interested to check out FireIreland.ie for further details.”

Keith Leonard, Director of the NDFEM added:

“Retained firefighters play a vital role within their communities and the Fire and Rescue Services around Ireland. They can be called upon to tackle a wide range of emergency situations, often within a short timeframe, and are dedicated to serving the communities in which they live. They demonstrate a strong commitment to public safety, devoting their time and effort to serve their communities, often alongside other employment or commitments.

“The NDFEM is delighted to launch our national campaign to help bolster the recruitment work that is already being done around the country and to raise awareness of the crucial work done by retained firefighters.”

Two retained firefighters, Ed Gallagher from Laois Fire Service and Deborah Hickie from Co Clare front the multi-media campaign. The images show carpenter, Ed working on a building site and working as a retained fire-fighters and Deborah who is a pre-school owner working in the school and working as a retained fire fighter. Their images will feature in an on-line social media campaign.

Separately, a radio ad, depicting the possible dual professions of retained firefighters will run on local and national radio.

All applicants for the position of retained firefighter must have the ability to respond to the fire station within 5-8 minutes of a call being sent to their pager. In most cases this will mean being within one mile from the station when providing cover. Retained Firefighters are required to be available for calls 24 weeks a year, with an option to be available more frequently on a voluntary basis.

The NDFEM is also asking employers across Ireland to share the campaign with their employees and to facilitate any application made to the Irish Fire Services. As well as helping the community, employing a retained firefighter means having highly trained emergency service professionals on site who can assist in the event of an emergency.

Local Authorities are responsible for the recruitment of firefighters and many will be hiring in the coming months. We would urge all those interested in a career in the Fire Service to check out the FireIreland.ie, get in touch with their local fire station and keep an eye on their Local Authority’s recruitment page.

