New car registrations on the rise again in Co. Wexford

A total of 1,872 new cars were registered in Co Wexford in May an increase of 1.79% on the same time in 2024. 302 of those cars were electric vehicles which is 6.7% more than this time last year.

The statistics come as today, the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) released their official 251 new vehicle registration statistics for May.

New car registrations for May were down 8.8% (5,832) when compared to May 2024 (6,398). Registrations year to date are up 2.4% (79,301) on the same period last year (77,461).

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) decreased by 1.6% (1,913) compared to May last year (1,944). Year to date LCVs are down 8.8% (17,795). Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) registrations are down 21.6% (207) in comparison to May 2024 (264). Year to date, HGVs are down 10.3% (1,521).

Imported Used Cars have seen a 7.9% (5,949) rise in May 2025, when compared to May 2024 (5,513). Year to date imports are up 7.5% (28,184) on 2024 (26,206).

In May 1,092 new electric cars were registered, which was 5.3% higher than the 1,037 registrations in May 2024. So far this year, 12,392 new electric cars have been registered, representing a 23.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024 when 10,052 electric cars were registered.

In the new car market share by engine type for 2025, Petrol cars remain the new car market leader at 27.60%, followed by Hybrid (Petrol Electric) at 23.09%, Diesel at 17.42%, Electric at 15.63%, and Plug-in Electric Hybrid at 14.64%.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General, commented:

“New car registrations in May saw a 9% decline when compared to the same month last year, although year-to-date sales remain ahead of last year, with a total of 79,301 new cars registered, up over 2%. For the fifth consecutive month, new electric vehicle sales have increased, with EV registrations 5% ahead of May last year, with over 12,300 new electric cars sold so far this year, representing a 23% increase on last year. Private consumers continue to account for the majority of EV sales. While we are now on schedule to reach the interim Climate Action Plan target of 175,000 electric cars (EV & PHEV) by the end of this year, as highlighted by the EPA recently, we need to do more to accelerate the growth in EV sales between now and the end of the decade. In this context, Government initiatives and supports will be vital. The Commercial vehicle sector experienced a decline in May, with the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) market down nearly 2% in May and 9% year to date. Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) registrations are down 22% in May and 10% year to date. Overall commercial vehicle sales are a concern, reflecting the uncertain business environment at present, with many companies deferring investment decisions.”

