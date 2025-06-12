New data shows a growing focus on STEM education in Wexford

Data has been released from the Coding Ireland STEM Report 2025, the largest national survey on STEM and Digital Skills education in schools, youth centres, and libraries across Ireland.

The report includes county-level insights, and for Wexford, the data highlights both promising activity in STEM education and key areas where more support is needed to help teachers deliver these skills confidently.

Key findings for Wexford include:

Early introduction is a priority – 57% of primary educators recommend starting STEM in the infant years.

Moderate levels of STEM teaching – 57% of primary and 43% of secondary schools in Wexford report currently teaching STEM.

Widespread but varied delivery – STEM is largely taught across infants to 6th class in primary, and across many secondary stages including Junior and Senior Cycle.

Educators need more support – 81% of primary educators and many of secondary educators say they need professional development training, with strong calls for curriculum guides and more prep time.

