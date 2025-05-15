New Dedicated Sexual Assault Treatment Unit Opens at University Hospital Waterford

A new, purpose-built Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU) is now operational on the grounds of University Hospital Waterford (UHW), offering improved care and privacy for those affected by sexual violence in the South East.

Previously located within the main hospital since its establishment in 2004, the service has now moved to its own standalone facility following extensive renovations. The new unit includes two treatment rooms, waiting areas, sanitary facilities, a kitchenette, and administrative support.

Staffed by a skilled team including an Advanced Nurse Practitioner and Clinical Nurse Specialist, the unit works in close coordination with An Garda Síochána, the Rape Crisis Centre, and other HSE services to provide patient-focused, trauma-informed care to individuals aged 14 and over, regardless of gender or gender identity.

The Waterford SATU operates weekdays from 8am to 5pm and is available on-call after hours and on weekends. Self-referrals are accepted, and appointments can also be arranged through GPs or Gardaí. Patients can contact the unit in advance at 051 842157 (or 051 848000 out of hours).

At a recent event to mark the opening, Janet Murphy, Director of Midwifery Services at UHW, described the new space as a “serene, discrete” environment designed to provide a safe and welcoming setting for those in need of specialist care.

For more information about SATU services and how to access them, visit hse.ie/services/satu.

If you need urgent help, call 112 or 999.

Related