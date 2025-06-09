New EU Commission proposals around rental vehicles could major impact rural tourism in Wexford

There’s a concern new EU Commission proposals around rental vehicles would have a major impact on rural tourism in Wexford.

It wants rental car companies to switch to electric vehicles in a shorter timeframe than initially earmarked.

The agreed target for zero-emission vehicles is 2035, but the EU commission has now indicated it is considering introducing mandatory electric vehicle quotas for corporate fleets before then.

Ireland South MEP, Cynthia Ní Mhurchú believes this would be detrimental to regions reliant on tourism like Wexford. She says regions such as the South East rely heavily on tourists making their way from Dublin Airport via rental cars.

Related