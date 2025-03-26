New figures reveal 113 motor thefts were reported in Co Wexford last year

New figures have revealed 113 motor thefts were reported in Co Wexford last year.

The CSO figures show that’s a 27% increase on the 89 incidents from the previous 12 months in the county.

Nationally, a total of 7,623 motor thefts were reported in 2023, with 5,000 of those vehicles being cars.

The 2024 national figure has surpassed 2023 by 4%, demonstrating an upwards trend in car thefts and related incidents and highlighting 2024 as the worst year for motor theft in Ireland in more than a decade.

Meanwhile the CSO’s recorded crime figures for 2024 show there was a 13 per cent decline in homicides and related offences with 77 incidents last year.

Compared to 2023, there were also declines in robberies and drug offences, which show a 10 and 7 per cent drop respectively.

However there was an 8 per cent increase in sexual offences and a 5 per cent rise in both weapons and explosives and public order crimes.

In the Dublin Metropolitan Garda region, there was a 9 per cent increase in the number of attempts / threats to murder and assaults, the figure was 6 per cent in the Eastern region, however for the northwest there was a 3 per cent decline and a 5 per cent decline in the southern region.

