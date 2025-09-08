New health programme launches in Co. Wexford to support health and wellbeing for all

A new, free, community based, multi-agency, health programme called “Healthy Living for Everyday Life” is taking place across Co. Wexford from September to December.

Developed by the HSE’s Health Promotion and Improvement team and supported by community partners, including the Wexford Library Service (in conjunction with Adult Literacy for Life), Sports Active Wexford, the Irish Heart Foundation and Mental Health Ireland, the talks are designed to support people with taking charge of their health and wellbeing.

Scheduled for six Tuesday mornings each in Bunclody, Enniscorthy, Gorey, New Ross and Wexford Town libraries, the “Healthy Living for Everyday Life” programme is a health literacy programme with the goal of enabling people to access, understand and use health information and services in a way that promotes and maintains good health and wellbeing for themselves and those around them.

The six “Healthy Living for Everyday Life” talks (which take place on Tuesdays from 10.30am to 12pm) are:

Alcohol Awareness: Reducing the health risk (delivered by the Irish Heart Foundation).

Movement Matters: Practical tips for everyday exercise (delivered by Sports Active Wexford).

Understanding Smoking and Vaping: Tools and supports to quit (delivered by HSE Health Promotion and Improvement Officers).

Healthy Eating: Eat well, live well (delivered by a HSE Dietician).

Cancer Risk Reduction: Reduce risk and spot signs (delivered by HSE Health Promotion and Improvement Officers).

Five Ways to Wellbeing: Introduction to mental wellbeing (Mental Health Ireland).

Speaking ahead of the first talk scheduled for Wexford Town Library on Tuesday 16th of September, Elaine Banville (HSE Health Promotion and Improvement Officer, Wexford) said:

“The ‘Healthy Living for Everyday Life’ programme will break down barriers to health information and is designed for people who may find it hard to access or understand health information and services”

“Each talk will highlight key areas that impact everyday life, such as smoking and alcohol use, physical activity and movement, healthy eating, mental health and small lifestyle changes that are attainable.”

“The talks will be delivered by health promotion professionals and are free but booking is essential.”

To find out more or book a place, please see: https://www.wexfordcoco.ie/libraries/whats-on-in-my-library (‘Healthy Living For Everyday Life’ at your local library).

You can also book by phone at: (053) 919 6760

Or scan the QR code

Related