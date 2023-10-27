New homes completed in Wexford top the South East

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the most new homes completed in the south-east in the third quarter of 2023 were located in County Wexford.

The new homes include 79 single dwellings, 115 that were part of a larger residential scheme, and three apartments.

Wexford TD, James Browne, told South East Radio News that we are on the right track:

“Nationally, I note that planning permissions and commencements are both up on the previous year. The Government’s Housing for All strategy is making a real difference on the ground as we constantly look at increasing the amount of social, affordable and private housing to ensure we strive to support the construction of the right type of homes in the right places to meet overall need.”

Related