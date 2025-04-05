New legislation ensuring more ATMs in rural areas to go through the Seanad

We could be about to see an increase in the number of ATMs in parts of rural Wexford.

The passing of a new bill through the Dáil to guarantee access to ATMs in rural areas is being hailed as a major milestone.

The legislation would ensure banks provide a minimum number of cash machines per 100 thousand people.

The bill was passed by TDs earlier this week and will now go before the Seanad.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Fine Gael Councillor for Enniscorthy Pat Kehoe said that this legislation will ensure that a generation of people will not be locked out of the marketplace:

“I would say it is a huge win for rural constituencies. There is a generation of people that are not maybe as au fait with technology as the younger generation and I think it’s very important

not to lock them out of the equation and I believe in access to cash because it’s very important to them.”

