New Lidl Wexford Store on Rosslare Road Opens Today

Lidl Ireland has today officially opened its brand-new store in Rocksborough on the Rosslare Road.

The ribbon was cut by local ladies’ Gaelic football star Aisling Halligan

The modern store represents a major investment in the Wexford region, creating 30 permanent jobs and expanding Lidl’s footprint in the county to five stores, alongside locations in Wexford Town, Gorey, New Ross, and Enniscorthy.

Shoppers can look forward to a premium retail experience, featuring self-service checkouts, an in-store bakery, baby-changing facilities, and Deposit Return Scheme machines. Sustainable design is at the heart of the development, with solar panels, energy-efficient technologies, and regenerative landscaping that includes native wildflowers and Wexford stone.

To celebrate the launch, the first ten customers through the doors will each receive a €20 gift voucher, and attendees can enjoy family-friendly entertainment and a chance to meet Aisling Halligan.

In a gesture of community support, Lidl will also donate €1,000 in vouchers to Wexford Women’s Refuge, aiding their vital work supporting women affected by domestic and gender-based violence.

Lidl’s Regional Managing Director Niall Murray said the new store comes as part of Lidl’s 25th anniversary in Ireland and reflects the company’s commitment to growing communities:

“Wexford has seen great population growth and community support for this store has been overwhelmingly positive. We’re excited to welcome shoppers and offer them access to quality products at unbeatable prices.”

Lidl Ireland now employs over 6,000 staff across 186 stores nationwide. In 2024 alone, the company procured nearly €7 million worth of goods and services from Wexford-based suppliers, including Slaney Farms and Begleys.

The Rocksborough store will be open:

Monday – Saturday: 8:00am – 10:00pm

Sunday: 9:00am – 9:00pm

