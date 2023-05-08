New Monart Solar Farm Set to Power Entire Griffin Hotel Group

The Griffin Hotel Group which includes Monart Destination Spa and the Ferrycarrig Hotel in Wexford are set to be powered by the brand-new 10-acre Monart Solar Farm.

The Griffin Hotel Group have been rolling out a long-term strategic sustainability plan including energy mapping and energy profiling to shape their Green investment priorities.Phase one of the solar farm has been completed and is now operational on the grounds of the adjacent multi-award-winning Monart Destination Spa in County Wexford.

Since 2014 the Griffin Hotel Group has been rolling out a long-term strategic sustainability plan under the direction of Kieran McCrea from Clevernet and Energy Consultant Specialist Ken Mc Elhinney who is now the group’s director of sustainability.

Kieran McCrea from Clevernet has been assisting the group with the company’s energy mapping and providing reliable real-time management data to understand the company’s energy profile and where savings can be made. Michael Griffin, the CEO of Griffin Group, says “Kieran working with our sustainability director Ken has been a great asset to the company in providing external assistance on this project; gaining insight into the data has certainly helped shape our green investment priorities.”

The hotel group identified this exciting development as part of their multi-phase carbon reduction and sustainability programme that is ongoing at the Griffin Hotel Group and they are delighted to now see phase one of the solar farm completed, which will offset the entire energy demand of Monart Destination Spa at peak. In addition, the company has invested substantial capital in deploying building controls for heating and cooling with an aggressive efficiency replacement plan for plants, pumps, and lighting. Bio-mass boilers have also been installed along with combined heat and power (CHP) units and support for EV charging has been put in place. Real-time monitoring of energy is also in place in order to continuously measure and improve the sustainability and efficiency of providing services to hotel guests.