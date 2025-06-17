New national planning body ‘An Coimisiún Pleanála’ launched

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne. T.D, and Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning John Cummins TD, today launched the new national planning body An Coimisíun Pleanála.

The body formerly known as An Bord Pleanála will be re-established as An Coimisiún Pleanála from tomorrow (18th June, 2025) following the commencement of Part 17 of the Planning and Development Act 2024.

Minister James Browne stressed:

“Today we are not simply renaming an existing body but introducing a comprehensive organisational restructuring that will result in a modernised planning body, fit for the 21st Century and with clearly defined roles and responsibilities.”

He said it is the first step in what will be a far-reaching transformation of how planning applications and appeals are carried out. Minister Browne also announced Paul Reid – former Chief Executive Officer of the Health Service Executive (HSE) – as the Chairperson of Comisíun Pleánala.

Commenting on this appointment Minister Browne said:

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Reid as the Chairperson of the Governing Board of An Coimisiún Pleanála. Mr. Reid has an excellent track record of leading organisations through critical periods of change while ensuring that they deliver on their mandate and provide efficient services to citizens and the State. I am confident that Mr. Reid will play an integral part in leading the Governing Board of An Coimisiún Pleanála through this period of transformation and restructuring for the organisation.’’

Mr. Reid has previously held high-profile roles in the Health Service Executive, Fingal County Council and in the civil service and brings excellent organisational and change management skills to the role.

In this role as Chairperson, Mr. Reid will ensure that statutory targets for decisions on all planning cases are met, including critical infrastructure projects for transport, water, grid and energy as well large-scale residential developments. Timely and legally robust decisions in respect of direct applications and appeals are essential both to embed reform of and restore confidence in the planning system, in delivering the National Development Plan.

The new organisational structure for the national planning body consists of three central pillars:

Governing Board – chaired by Mr. Reid and responsible for the governance and performance of the organisation (see Editors Note for details of Board membership).

Planning Commissioners – who will be responsible for all decision making regarding appeals, applications, referrals and requests.

Corporate structure – led by a Mr. Peter Mullen, the current full-time Chairperson who will become the new Chief Executive Officer on commencement, with a strengthened management team and a revised organisational structure to undertake all organisational and technical functions to support core decision-making roles. The positive impact of reform in this area is already evident with a reduction in the historic backlog of cases waiting for a decision.

Minister Browne explained:

“In anticipation of this development, my Department worked with An Bord Pleánala to ensure the transformed planning body is properly resourced in preparation for organisational change.

“There are more people than ever before working in the planning body. Significant additional resources allocated to the body has enabled a 60 per cent reduction in the number of cases awaiting a decision.

“In the case of large scale residential developments – those over 100 houses – all appeals made in 2025 are being dealt with within the statutory objective period of 16 weeks. The average time taken for decisions in the first quarter of this year was less than ten weeks.

“In the past two years and in the year to date, more cases were discharged by the Board than were received. This was not the case between 2020 and 2022 and has facilitated the considerable reduction in the historic backlog.”

Minister of State John Cummins TD added:

“Today marks another milestone in the reform of our planning system with the establishment of An Coimisiún Pleanála. The revised planning authority represents a shift in how we deliver timely decisions for housing and infrastructure across our country.

“At its core, its transformation will streamline processes, deliver faster-decision making and offer a clearer and more consistent framework. An Coimisiún Pleanála is now home to almost 300 dedicated staff following significant investment by government and I know they are all very aware of their critical role in ensuring timely decisions. I believe it is vital that everyone who interacts with the planning system has confidence that it can respond to existing and emerging challenges.

“New statutory timelines, when introduced, for decision-making and streamlined judicial review processes will help to reduce the delays that may be constraining housing supply and ensure investment decisions can be made knowing when a decision on a planning application may be forthcoming.

“The new Planning Act is one of the largest pieces of legislation in the history of the State and the commencement of Part 17 of the Act is a very welcome step in the right direction and one of several initiatives underway to create an improved environment for the delivery of housing and much needed infrastructure in the State. I very much look forward to seeing the further improvements and initiatives that are to come about this year as the new Act continues to be brought into effect.”

Today’s development focuses solely on organisational improvements and further changes will be introduced over the coming months to reform and modernise the planning system in Ireland. In the interim, all planning processes, decisions and appeals will continue to operate under the Planning and Development Act 2000 until such time as the remaining Parts of the Act of 2024 are brought into effect.

The commencement of all remaining elements of the Act of 2024 remains a priority for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and a Guide to the Act of 2024 alongside a comprehensive Implementation Plan (including a detailed commencement schedule) are available to view at www.gov.ie/planning.

