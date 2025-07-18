New One-Way Traffic System Begins Rollout in Wexford Town

Wexford town has entered a new era of traffic management with the rollout of a long-discussed one-way system, which began its first phase yesterday (Thursday July 17th)

The change, which affects John Street, now only allows traffic to flow in one direction — from the junction at St John’s Road and George’s Street up towards Hill Street.

Access from Hill Street onto John Street has been permanently closed.

This is just the beginning of a wider traffic plan approved by Wexford County Council earlier this year. The second and final phase, which includes School Street and the remainder of John Street up to Hill Street, is scheduled to take effect on July 23.

Once completed, the entire stretch will operate as a northbound one-way route.

The changes have sparked mixed reactions in the community.

Related