New requirements for Wexford Motorists from March 31st

From 31st March 2025, all Wexford motorists must provide their Driver Number when renewing or taking out a new motor insurance policy. If the Driver Number is not provided, it will be illegal for insurance providers to issue a policy.

A Driver Number is a unique identifier assigned to every motorist, listed under section 4(d) of their driver’s licence. This new requirement, part of the Road Traffic and Roads Act 2023, aims to enhance road safety by adding the Driver Number to the Irish Motor Insurance Database (IMID). This will help Gardaí identify uninsured drivers and improve their ability to detect illegal driving activities.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to tackle the high levels of uninsured driving in Ireland, which stood at around 188,000 vehicles in 2022. The MIBI (Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland) is working with various agencies to strengthen the database and improve road policing.

David Fitzgerald, CEO of MIBI, stressed that for most drivers, providing their Driver Number will simply involve checking their driver’s licence, and the same applies for any additional drivers on their insurance policy. This step will help ensure safer roads and greater accountability for illegal driving in Wexford and across Ireland.

For more information on Driver Numbers and the new requirements, visit Understanding Insurance.

