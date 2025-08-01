New Ross Community Condemns Racially Motivated Attack on Teenage Girl

The Cathaoirleach of the New Ross District has condemned what he described as a racially motivated attack on a 17-year-old girl in New Ross.

The incident occurred in the Mount Carmel area on Sunday, July 27th, where the victim, who wears a hijab, was reportedly assaulted by an unknown individual.

Councillor John Dwyer has described the assault as “deeply distressing” and confirmed that the attack began with an attempt to forcibly remove the young woman’s hijab.

“The attack was clearly targeted,” he said. “Two women leaving work witnessed the incident, intervened immediately, and their actions likely prevented further harm.”

The young woman, a long-standing member of the New Ross community, has lived locally for a decade and is active in local sports and cultural life. Councillor Dwyer spoke directly with the victim and her family, expressing deep regret on behalf of the town.

“This family has done everything to integrate. The community has responded with absolute shock and condemnation,” he added.

While the incident is now under Garda investigation, Dwyer has called for calm and unity

“This must be seen for what it is — the act of one individual. There is no place in New Ross or anywhere in Ireland for this kind of hatred. We must continue to challenge these attitudes wherever they surface.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact local Gardaí.

