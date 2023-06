An Emigrant Park is set to open in New Ross – and the block laying will commence on 27th June.

It comes as part of a Rural Regeneration Fund where New Ross received €815k in funding.

Minister for rural and community development, Heather Humphries will attend the block laying at the end of the month.

The project will provide a recreational space including a park and a performance area which can be used to host outdoor concerts.

Fine Gael Councillor, Bridin Murphy welcomes the project.