New Ross Gardaí investigating car fire in the car park of the Brandon House Hotel

Guests staying at the Brandon House Hotel in New Ross were evacuated last night after a car fire in the car park of the premises.

An explosion occurred shortly before midnight and two fire brigade units from New Ross attended the incident. The crews fought the fire and brought it under control using CAFS (Compressed Air Foam System) and appliances left the scene at approx. 02:30. There was also a fuel pool fire running across the carpark which the fire service dealt with on arrival. Gardaí also attended the scene.

The fire service have confirmed that the fire originated in one car and spread to adjacent cars. Two cars completely burned out , a third was badly fire damaged and a fourth car was heat damaged.

The cause of the car fire remains unknown. Sergeant Niall spoke to South East Radio and said last night’s fire is being investigated by Gardaí at this time. “Gardaí in New Ross are investigating an incident of criminal damage where a car was set on fire. Enquiries are ongoing and an investigation is being carried out this morning in New Ross Garda Station. If there was anyone in the area or anyone with information can they please contact New Ross Garda Station”.

New Ross Garda Station can be contacted on (051) 426 030 or you can call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111