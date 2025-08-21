New Ross Gears Up for the 2025 Kennedy Summer School

The 2025 Kennedy Summer School kicks off in New Ross, Co. Wexford next Thursday, August 28th, promising a rich weekend of politics, culture, history, and debate in the ancestral hometown of President John F. Kennedy.

This year’s programme begins a day earlier with the Global Horizons: Trade & Economic Forum on Wednesday, August 27th, hosted at the Brandon House Hotel. The forum will explore Ireland’s role in global trade, featuring speakers such as economist Prof. Stephen Kinsella and Greg Ballard, former Mayor of Indianapolis.

Opening night includes a special screening and panel on the documentary From That Small Island – The Story of the Irish, exploring the worldwide impact of the Irish diaspora. Discussions will include contributions from top academics and musician Colm Mac Con Iomaire.

Friday features a centenary celebration of The Great Gatsby, and panels on local journalism, the Noel Whelan Interview with author Colm Tóibín, and a political discussion titled President Trump & Us moderated by Tony Connelly of RTÉ.

Saturday’s packed schedule includes panels on Ireland’s housing challenges, Irish America, a talk with CNN’s Jim Acosta, and the Presidential Discussion, followed by a closing performance by the New Ross Pipe Band.

Chair Eileen Dunne says this year’s school continues its tradition of “bringing together history, culture, and politics in meaningful conversation.”

Full programme and ticket info at kennedysummerschool.ie

