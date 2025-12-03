New Ross Hosts Biggest Ever Santa and Christmas Lights ‘Switch-On’ Event

New Ross Municipal District marked a festive milestone with its biggest-ever Santa and Christmas Lights ‘Switch-On’ event on Saturday, 29th November.

The day began with a Sensory Santa experience offering a calm welcoming space for neurodiverse children to meet Santa in a stress-free environment before receiving a selection box and picture.

The evening’s excitement soared as DJ Paul Kelly, the Rathnure Pantomime Characters and the Grinch entertained the crowd while awaiting Santa’s grand arrival.

South East Radio was on-site for a live broadcast promoting the ‘Shop Local, Support Local’ initiative.

Local secondary school students ran market huts offering seasonal gifts and a funfair ride and free face painting kept kids entertained.

Santa arrived in style on a sleigh pulled by New Ross Town FC led by the New Ross Pipe Band.

After awarding Christmas Art Competition prizes, including a special moment for overall winner C.J. Young from Horeswood National School, Santa and C.J. switched on the Christmas lights.

The Cathaoirleach Cllr John Dwyer and other local representatives were on hand to celebrate the occasion.

