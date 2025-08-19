New Ross Hosts Blood Donation Clinic This Week

Did you know that donating blood just three times a year could save up to nine lives?

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) is back in New Ross this week, calling on local residents to take part in one of the most impactful things they can do—donate blood.

The clinic will run upto Thursday, August 21st at the Brandon House Hotel, open daily from 3:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m..

While appointments are recommended for convenience, walk-ins are also welcome. You can check your eligibility at giveblood.ie or call 1800 222 111 with any questions.

According to IBTS Area Manager Barbara Phelan, summer donations typically drop, but demand remains high—especially for rarer blood types like AB negative and O negative. Most donated blood actually goes to cancer patients and people with blood disorders, not just emergencies.

“Giving blood takes about an hour, but it can save a life—or even three,” said Barbara. “There are few acts that have such a powerful impact in such a short time.”

Listen back here to a full interview with Barbara on just how important donations are

