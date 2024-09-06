New Ross native Linda Kelly helps secure another medal for Ireland at the Paralympic Games in Paris

Katie-George Dunlevy and New Ross pilot Linda Kelly have won silver in the women’s B road race at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

This is Katie’s third medal of the Games, she has already won gold with Linda in the women’s B individual time trial on Wednesday and she took silver in the velodrome in the pursuit event last Sunday with Eve McCrystal.

Dunlevy and Kelly finished the 99.4km course in 2:37.29, following behind Team GB’s Sophie Unwin and pilot Jenny Holl who took gold.

The British pair sat on Dunlevy and Kelly’s wheel for much of the race, and pulled out in the final kilometre to take the lead.

