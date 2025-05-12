New Ross Piano Festival 2025 Programme Announced

The New Ross Piano Festival has unveiled its exciting 2025 programme, promising five days of world-class music from September 24th to 28th at St Mary’s Church, New Ross.

Highlights include Hollywood and Broadway favourites, stunning solo performances, and enchanting piano quintets. Renowned Irish pianist John O’Conor returns, while international stars Danae Dörken and Daniel Lebhardt make their Irish debuts. Festival favourite Finghin Collins will perform selections from his new Pleyel-inspired CD, and also join the Castalian Quartet for Dvořák’s Piano Quintet to close the festival.

Audiences can also enjoy young emerging talents in the popular Coffee Concerts, a free masterclass, and a special afternoon concert blending Broadway and Hollywood classics.

General booking opens 9th July

Full details at www.newrosspianofestival.com

Related