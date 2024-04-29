New Ross Piano Festival named One of ʽthe 30 best festivals to visit in Europe’

New Ross Piano Festival has been named as one of the premier festivals to visit in Europe in 2024. This prestigious acknowledgment comes from one of the world’s most revered classical music publications; BBC MusicMagazine’s; ‘Classical Music’.

With its intimate location in St Mary’s Church and a line-up of some of the most renowned International and Irish pianists, New Ross Piano Festival stands out among the multitude of festivals across Europe,offering attendees an unparalleled experience that combines classical piano, jazz and contemporary ensembles.

Other world-class festivals that made the list include, the Munich Opera Festival; Salzberg Festival; Lucerne Festival and Ireland’s Boyne Valley Opera Festival.

Commenting on the announcement, New Ross Piano Festival’s Artistic Director, Finghin Collins said; “We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised as one of the top festivals to visit in Europe, this achievement is testament to the hard work and dedication of our committee, as well as the unwavering support of our attendees and local

community here in New Ross.”

He added; “We are also delighted to be included with so many other outstanding European Festivals. Our small festival prides itself on bringing some of the world’s finest artists to New Ross each year and offering a vibrant atmosphere that makes it an unmissable experience for all visitors”.

This year’s Festival runs from 25-29 September and promises an even more extraordinary experience, with two of Britain’s finest pianists Steven Osborne and Paul Lewis performing, among others.

Tickets for this year’s festival are on sale from 21st May. For more information: visit www.newrosspianofestival.com

